The ISA (Shin Bet) and Israel Police cleared for publication on Thursday, that an indictment has been filed against a resident doctor at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva who swore allegiance to the Islamic State (formerly known as ISIS).

The suspect, Mohammed A'zam, a 34-year-old resident of Be'er Sheva, originally from Nazareth, serves, as mentioned, as a medical resident at the Soroka Medical Center.

His interrogation by the ISA and the Central Unit of the Southern District Police's Negev Precinct found that he joined the Islamic State terror group and swore allegiance to it, in addition to intensively consuming Islamic State materials online for an extended period.

The indictment notes that the suspect's interest in Islamic State materials began back in 2014.

It also noted that after the October 7th massacre and amid the war in Gaza, he decided to join the organization.

In addition, over the past year, he downloaded many media files with information about manufacturing explosives, poisons, and more.