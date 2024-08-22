It’s not often a woman from New Hampshire talks about actually building with a hard hat and men, but Hollie Noveletsky is no ordinary person, she has decided to take her background as a proud Jewish American who prides herself in enjoying the American Dream sought by her grandparents to Congress.

Currently running a successful primary campaign in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, she is gaining national attention for her efforts in old-fashioned campaigning by meeting every possible voter in person and supporting the Trump-Vance ticket.

I recently sat down with her during a recent visit to Merrimack County, where Hollie, a petite grandmother, shared this with me:

“Since jumping into this race, many have asked me why I decided to pursue a seat in Congress. I am running for Congress because I am deeply concerned about the future of the American Dream. From addressing the high cost of living, to securing our nation’s borders we have to get America back on track. After a successful career in business and nursing, it definitely was not on my ‘bucket list,’ but after all that America has done for me and my family it is time to stand up.

"My grandmother left Russia in 1913 to escape the pogroms. She came to America to seek a better life and to enjoy the opportunity that our nation represents. At the end of the day, she achieved that goal and was determined to pass that same love of country to her grandchildren.

"There was one very specific moment I won’t forget. My step-mother was Israeli so I had the opportunity of spending several summers visiting Israel, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. After returning home one summer we were having a family dinner and I remember saying 'I love Israel,' to which my grandmother immediately replied, 'No! You love this country more. This country has been good to us.'"

My grandmother was so thankful for all that America had done for her as a Jewish migrant fleeing persecution and she wanted to make sure she instilled that love of country in me. Needless to say, she succeeded.

"As a Jewish American, I am deeply concerned by what we are seeing in our government now as the current Administration has slowly turned its back on our ally Israel in the Middle East. I am also worried by the fact that the Biden-Harris Administration has willfully turned a blind eye to the antisemitism we have been seeing, especially on college campuses.

"After the vicious attack on October 7th, I knew I had to take action to help where I could. Through the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, I had the opportunity to connect with an amazing organization called ‘Thank Israeli Soldiers’ and one of the programs they run titled ‘Shields of Resilience.’ That program provides critical mental health services to Israeli soldiers on the front lines to help them combat PTSD. Since learning about their work I have been a large financial supporter as a way that I can support Israel during this time of war.

"While the riots were occurring on college campuses and the Democrat Party was turning a blind eye to them, I stepped forward and made my position clear. I released a detailed policy statement and spoke out against the harassment and intimidation being faced by Jewish students on campus by the anti-American, anti-Israeli, and antisemitic protests.

"When the protests came to UNH, I joined a small group of students who stood against the antisemitism and peacefully counterprotested while waving the American flag. During that time where the protests were so prevalent, it was truly heartwarming to see a core group of young students take a stand despite being heavily outnumbered.

"We need members of Congress who will always stand in support of our allies, especially Israel, and who will always call out antisemitism. My current Representative has talked about being supportive of Israel, but during this war has been very quiet and even refused to say whether or not he agreed with the lies of Hamas that Israel was indiscriminately killing civilians. That stands as one of the reasons he needs to be released.

"We must stand for a strong America on the world stage that supports our allies and I will be a Representative in Congress who will do just that.”

Noveletsky is an example of a growing number of Republican Jewish candidates running in local, state and national campaigns that are defying the idea that Jews only vote Democratic, even for Jewish candidates and in this election cycle, Jewish incumbents because of the American economy, safety issues at home and the open antisemitism of the progressive “left and Squad members.”

Vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.