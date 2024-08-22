Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday night formally accepted the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“It’s the honor of my life to accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States,” said Walz.

“We’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country. So thank you to all of you here in Chicago and all of you watching at home tonight. Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your determination. And most of all, thank you for bringing the joy to this fight,” he added.

US Vice President Kamala Harris symbolically accepted the Democratic party’s presidential nomination on Tuesday in a video appearance from Wisconsin, after delegates at the Democratic National Convention held a ceremonial roll call in Chicago.

“We are so honored to be your nominees,” Harris said, adding, “This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward.”

Harris already became the party’s official nominee for president earlier this month after receiving a majority of votes via a virtual roll call.

She will give her full acceptance speech on Thursday, the final day of the convention.