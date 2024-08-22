Israeli arms manufacturers will be permitted to bid on a contract to supply drones to the Irish Army, despite Government “reservations” over previous purchases of military equipment from the country, The Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

The Defense Forces already use a wide variety of Israeli-made military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced targeting equipment, ground radar systems and communications systems, the report noted.

In March, Irish Defense Minister Micheál Martin expressed “reservations” over the procurement of military equipment from Israel but said Ireland follows international law in this regard.

Now, the Defense Forces Corps of Engineers is seeking a supplier for 14 drones for “surveillance, survey, inspection and search and rescue by day and night” as well as other tasks considered classified, according to The Irish Times.

The tendering process is at an early stage but military sources said Israeli arms companies would be well-positioned to secure the contract, as Israel is considered a world leader in drone technology.

In response to queries, the Department of Defense said there were no restrictions on Israeli companies bidding for the new contract and that, despite Government criticism, “there has been no change of policy regarding Defence Forces use of Israeli-made military equipment”.

Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. In April, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Harris’ predecessor, Leo Varadkar, launched a tirade against Israel in February, accusing the country of becoming "blinded by rage" over plans to launch a ground offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Varadkar previously caused an uproar in November, after he said that nine-year-old Emily Hand, a dual resident of Ireland and Israel who was freed from Hamas captivity, “was lost [and] has now been found and returned.

However, no mention was made of the fact that Hand was held by Hamas terrorists for 50 days, or of the attack they perpetrated in Israel on October 7 when they abducted Hand and more than 200 other people.

President Isaac Herzog later responded to Varadkar’s comments and said that "the statement by the Prime Minister of Ireland regarding the release of Emily Hand was unacceptable. Emily was not lost. Emily was not out for a walk and lost her way. Emily was kidnapped at gunpoint by monstrous and vile murderers, and was held in captivity without any connection with her family, with the world, not even with the Red Cross."