The government is considering canceling the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The report comes amid announcements by several kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope that they would refuse to participate in the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest hit by the massacre, stated: "While we bury our dead who were murdered in Hamas captivity, it is not surprising that the Israeli government and its leader, who have refrained from visiting Nir Oz, the kibbutz that was completely abandoned, have not offered the members and residents of the kibbutz to participate in the ceremony.

"It does not fit that the setting of the show would serve as a reminder of the greatest failure that ever occurred in the State of Israel."

The kibbutz's announcement added: "We clarify that even if were invited, we will refuse to participate in a political ceremony run by the government. The ones who led to a total breakdown in trust, can not blur it through ceremonies and use us as extras. We propose to the Israeli government to transfer the funds to a civilian body consisting of representatives of the entire spectrum of Israeli society which will oversee the day's events. without politicians.

"Instead of planning ceremonies, the government could for the first time visit the place where a quarter of the population was murdered or abducted."

In conclusion, they noted: "Today, we are burying the people who were abducted alive and murdered in captivity. People who the government could have saved, and again failed. The Nir Oz community still has 29 hostages in captivity. 109 hostages in all. Time doesn't play in their favor. Deal with the main thing and what can and still be fixed."