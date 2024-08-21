Yagev Buchstab, whose body was recovered from Gaza yesterday, was laid to rest at the Nirim cemetery on Wednesday evening.

Yagev's wife Rimon said goodbye to her husband. "My life, I just want to say sorry. You deserved so much better. Thank you for saving me and not only on October 7, you have been saving me for years. Thank you for teaching me about love and giving me strength. I'm yours, I'm here."

His mother said, "In what world should a mother be thankful for the return of her son who was kidnapped and murdered? In what world should families beg, cry, cry for the return of their family members, alive and murdered? Bring them all back. Today I ask you again for forgiveness, my son. I'm sorry we didn't make it in time. I'm sorry. Rest in peace, my loving son, I promise to continue on your path to find the good in the bad and do good."

Yagev Buchstab was kidnapped together with his wife from their home in Kibbutz Nirim. Rimon was released after 53 days in captivity in November as part of the hostage deal.

In July, it was announced that Yagev was murdered in captivity.