The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, published a video showing the preparations for and execution of the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley in which 23-year-old IDF reservist Yehonatan Deutsch was murdered.

The Arutz Sheva-Israel National News staff has chosen not to participate in Hamas' propaganda and will not publish the video.

In the video, one of the terrorists presented the plan of action: "The target - the Mehola settlement and its environs. Three operations or four depending on the target that will be chosen. The target of the attack - settlers and soldiers. The execution will be after observing the target."

After the presentation of the plan, the terror cell is scene driving to find targets. They stop next to two cars that were parked on the side of the road and identify it as a guard position. They continue driving and after a short time, they make a U-turn and return to their town.

On the day of the attack, the terrorists drive to the site of the target, on the way they read verses from the Quran and pray for the success of the attack. They find a car parked near a bus stop. The terrorists stop next to Yehonatan's car and one of them shoots a round of bullets at him. Immediately after, the driver makes a U-turn and the terror cell flees the area quickly.

A week later, an IAF aircraft eliminated the Hamas terrorists who committed the attack: Ahmad A'ra from 'Aqqaba and Rafat Doasi from Silat al-Harithiya