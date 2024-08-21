New details about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's final offer for a hostage deal were published on Wednesday by the Saud Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

According to the offer, Israel would be able to exile 150 released terrorists and Israel would be able to veto the release of 65 terrorists during the first stage of the deal.

According to the report, the offer also states that Israel would have a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border and Israeli military supervision over the Netzarim Corridor in the center of the strip to track and inspect Gazans returning north.

In addition, Israel would also be granted similar supervision over the Rafah Crossing. The Saudi newspaper did not note the character and scope of the Israeli presence on the Philadelphi Corridor.