The IAF, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, conducted a precise strike on Wednesday on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center.

The command and control center was located inside a compound that previously served as the “Salah al-Din” School in Gaza City. According to the IDF, Hamas operatives used the compound as a hideout and a base to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.