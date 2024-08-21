Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal sent a heartfelt video message to child survivors of Hamas’ October 7 attacks against Israel, who are being hosted at Camp Timberlane in Toronto, Canada.

The camp shared the video by O’Neal, commonly known as “Shaq”, on its Instagram page last week.

“Shalom,” he said in the video. “I wanted to give you guys a shout out and let you know that I love you. To all the amazing children - I know you came from far, far away, hope you're having a good time. We love you so very much. Thank you for coming, and we'll talk again soon”.

Shaq concluded his words with a few Hebrew expressions, “Shana Tovah,” “Baruch Hashem,” and “Shabbat Shalom”.

The State of Israel’s official X account shared the video on Tuesday and thanked O’Neal, writing, Thank you Shaq for sharing this message with young Israeli victims of October 7 who will be spending time at Camp Timberlane. You are a true Mensch.”