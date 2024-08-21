IDF troops opened fire on Tuesday evening at a suspicious Palestinian Arab vehicle that was trying to evade an inspection near the Givat Asaf junction in the Binyamin region.

As a result of the shooting, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the car overturned. The driver was killed and a woman who was traveling with him was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where she was listed in serious condition.

The Israel Police stated that "a Palestinian vehicle which was driving without its lights on Highway 60 raised the suspicion of police officers, who signaled it to stop. In response, the suspicious vehicle tried to escape from the police while trying to hit the police car, endangering other users of the road. The suspect continued driving while moving to the opposite lane."

"A team of detectives and a military force who were at the Givat Asaf Junction fired at the vehicle, which continued driving and overturned into a ditch on the side of the road. Medical officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene and an injured woman in moderate condition was taken to the hospital for medical treatment," said the police statement.