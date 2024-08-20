Ruby Chen, father of murdered hostage Itay Chen, whose body is being held in Gaza, met with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, at a meeting of the NY delegation.

During the meeting he told her about his son and the other hostages, including three who are from New York, who are among the 115 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza for 318 days.

Ocasio-Cortez recently praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Itay Chen was killed on October 7 and his body was taken to Gaza by Hamas terrorists, where it is still being held.