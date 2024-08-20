Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun laid to rest

Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun, a 21-year-old Paratrooper Patrol officer, who was killed in a battle in southern Gaza, was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv.

His father, Guy, eulogized him: "It's hard to imagine the pain we are feeling today. You were a child, a friend, a brother and a light in our lives. You loved your country so much. We lost you and a void has opened in our hearts that cannot be filled. We promise to keep your memory alive, to tell your stories, to remember you with pride."

"Shahar would have wanted us not to let our damn enemies know that we are fighting with each other. He would do everything to bring the hostages home. Everything," his father added.

Shahar's brother, Ro’i, spoke from his heart: "How did heroes fall? I never wanted you to be a hero. There are no such things as heroes, they all die in the end. You were much more than that – you were the most beautiful, the strongest, the best, and the most successful. On October 7th we were sitting in the living room, before we even realized what was happening, and you already felt like you had to get up and leave. We couldn't stop you, just like you always were – a stubborn redhead, with your own opinion. I apologize that you had to go to the officer’s course. I apologize for every weekend you weren't at home, because you wanted to use every free moment to run around the world. I miss you Shahar, you were a wonderful brother."