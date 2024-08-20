Israeli intelligence has ascertained that powerful Claymore antipersonnel mines have reached the hands of terrorists in the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria after being smuggled into the area through the border with Jordan.

The Claymore is a powerful directional antipersonnel trap, which uses explosive charges to fire steel shot in a broad arc to kill enemy personnel. It has multiple possible detonation mechanisms, including tripwires and remote activation.

According to Kan, the IDF estimates that the weapons seized in the thwarted smuggling attempts are "a drop in the bucket" in comparison to the weapons that have reached the terrorists in the West Bank. This is despite the fact that there has been an increase in the number of smuggling attempts thwarted by the IDF on the Jordanian border, and despite the fact that this sector has been reinforced with an additional infantry battalion.

Yesterday, the military wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attempted suicide bombing that destroyed a truck in Tel Aviv. The explosion was caused by an improperly handled explosive device carried by the terrorist.