Egypt "will not express opposition" to the presence of Israeli forces along the Philadelphi Corridor, Al-Akhbar reported.

The report claimed that the current Israeli presence along the corridor is "without a legal framework which would benefit from Egypt's agreement."

According to Al-Akhbar, Egypt will treat the current situation as "legal violations," and will not provide Israel with written or oral approval of its forces' presence. However, this is expected to pacify Israel.

The sources also said that for Egypt, what is most important at this point is the Rafah Crossing and the security coordination at the border, in addition to the potential role of the Palestinian Authority and European Union in managing the crossing during the coming period.

It was also reported that on Wednesday, a high-level Israeli delegation is expected to leave for Cairo, to discuss the details of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.