From: Almagor Victims of Terror Association, Jerusalem.

To the Honorable United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken:

Greetings.

The Almagor Terror Victims Association of Israel, injured victims of terrorism and bereaved families, are contacting you to request an urgent meeting with you in order to present our beliefs, worries, and opinions.

The negotiations you are currently conducting regarding the hostages held captive by Hamas and the terms of such a deal involve the terrible price of releasing terrorists who have murdered in the past and who will murder in the future as experience has painfully shown.

This was proven most recently by the October 7th massacre which was organized and carried out by terrorists released from Israeli prisons in the past tragic exchange known as the Shalit Agreement.

In that deal, the people in charge of the Israel government and military surrendered to enormous political and media pressure by releasing over a thousand terrorists, including Sinwar and his supporters, the murderers who planned and committed the horrors of the Simchat Torah holiday which they turned into a day of mourning for the Jewish People.

We ask that you look into our eyes of the widows, the children, the mothers and fathers of the victims of October 7th – families who have so terribly suffered for the grievous mistake of the Shalit Agreement which freed the terrorists who would go on to murder and terrorize their families.

We ask you how can you equate the freeing of murderers from prison with the freeing of the innocent hostages held by Hamas?

Where is the moral equation in this? Freeing terrorists only serves to make them champions in the eyes of the immoral culture from which they come and only encourages them to continue to kill innocent people, whether the victims be Jews in Israel or Americans in the United States and American citizens throughout the world.

Please meet with us and hear our plea. The pressure on Israel to free murderers and sworn terrorists is an immoral demand which will only lead to more carnage and the shedding of innocent blood.

Sincerely,

Israeli families victimized by Hamas terror.

Meir Indor, Almagor Victims of Terror.

Tzvi Fishman, Director of Media Outreach.