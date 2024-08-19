IAF fighter jets on Monday evening struck a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon.

Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities struck.

In addition, an IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist Hussein Ali Hussein in the area of Deir Qanoun in southern Lebanon. Hussein was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit in the area of Yarine.

Earlier on Monday, IDF forces identified a terrorist cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayibe in southern Lebanon. IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.

The attack follows the death of Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 43, from Ibtin, who was killed by a UAV strike in northern Israel earlier in the day. Several others were wounded in the same incident.

At the same time, about ten rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee region. No casualties or damage were reported. Overnight, Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Ayta al-Shaab, Beit Lif, and Houla in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed that IDF forces tried to penetrate southern Lebanon in the Ayta al-Shaab area and retreated following rocket and mortar fire from the organization.