Incoming Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Monday presented his credentials to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“I return to the UN at a time when Israel is under attack from seven fronts,” Danon told Secretary-General Guterres during the ceremony.

"At this very moment, 115 Israelis are being held captive in Gaza in horrific conditions, suffering terribly and waiting to return home. I expect the UN to demonstrate the requisite moral clarity in the face of such evil. We will not be silent until all the hostages are returned home,” he said.