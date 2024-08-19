A chilling video has surfaced of 8-year-old Regev Peri saying the Kaddish prayer for the dead at his father Gideon’s funeral. Gideon was murdered on Sunday in an attack near Kedumim.

The funeral was held at the Kedumim cemetery with hundreds of family members and friends in attendance. Ayala, his wife, eulogized: "My heart’s love, the root of my soul, where do I start, how do I end? Your life was given away."

"When I told the children, they said you are a better parent than me. They are right. But I felt yesterday how my shoulders broadened and the burden of being a mother and father began. I promise to pamper them on Fridays just as you did. I promise to remember and not forget. The people of Israel must be rooted in their land."

S"Now that you are above, my love, use your stubbornness, act from above to win this war. To bring back the hostages who should be home just as you should be home. We will lift our heads and continue to live, and you will have the happiest children in the world just as you wanted."

"Gideon, you join the martyrs who were killed defending the land. From here, I cry out and demand from the Holy One, blessed be He, enough! I demand and ask that the security forces bring this cursed murderer to justice. You were everything to me, watch over us from above, my love," she concluded.

The rabbi of Kedumim, Rabbi Tzvi Farbstein, eulogized: "A public martyr lies before us, of whom our sages say no creature can stand in their presence. The people of Israel are surrounded by enemies. Terror must be uprooted from the root. For you, Gideon, a special place is reserved in Gan Eden."

Council head Uziel Vatik eulogized: "All day I say about you what a sweet person you are, with a smile, laughs, opinionated. You knew how to move mountains. You did not like talk. You were a person of action, just last week you had a matter to arrange regarding the factory - when you wanted something you were totally focused on the goal."

"What a husband you were to dear Ayala. There was great love between you, a connection that seemed from the beginning of time. How proud you were of your children, an exemplary son to your parents, just hearing your mother speak about you yesterday was heartwarming and heartbreaking."

Peri was murdered after a Palestinian terrorist struck his head with a hammer, seized his gun, and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Perry, 38, a native of Kedumim in Samaria, left behind a wife and three children, parents, and siblings.

He fought the terrorist but was severely injured and died from his wounds in Beilinson Hospital in the evening. He served as a communication officer in the IDF and served in the reserves since the beginning of the war in the north and Gaza.