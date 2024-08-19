The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 7th Brigade expanded the operation in the Gaza Strip to the Khan Yunis area and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. The troops are eliminating terrorists, destroying combat compounds above and below ground. In one such compound, troops of the 603rd Battalion located dozens of rockets, launchers, and several anti-tank missiles.

With intelligence guidance, troops of the 603rd Battalion and the Yahalom Unit located and destroyed an underground tunnel route approximately a kilometer and a half long. Along the tunnel route, an active compound of Hamas terrorists was located where weapons, explosives, and equipment for long-term stay were found - used by the terrorists who left the compound as the troops arrived.