Iran’s propaganda mills are falsely claiming that they have not attacked Israel in retaliation for Israel’s targeted assassination of Ismail Haniyeh-Chairman of Hamas, because they do not want to interfere with ceasefire talks taking place. With an excuse like that, Iran is trying to garner legitimacy in world politics.

Once again it has to be pointed out that Iran is the “ head of the snake”. The cause of all of the instability in the Middle East falls squarely on Iran’s shoulders. October 7th could never have happened if it wasn’t for Iran. Hezbollah would not have one missile if it wasn’t for Iran. Iran does not hide from its intention of annihilating Israel. It also does not deny its goal of destroying America. They are evil to the core.

The riots, the protests, and the violence one has witnessed around the world, on college campuses, and soon at the Democratic National Convention have been funded in large part from Iran. Iran is exporting hate and terrorism in many shapes and forms.

Iran has benefited from the loosening of sanctions during the Biden/Harris years leading to greater oil wealth and the various infusions of cash they have gotten starting with the 150 Billion dollars from President Obama for the “Iran Accords”-The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015. President Biden and VP Harris gave Iran 6 Billion dollars for the release of five Americans held by the regime. The savage massacre by Hamas on October 7th occurred soon after.

Instead of stopping the transfer of money the Biden/Harris team shamefully doubled down and gave Tehran another 10 Billion dollars. This form of appeasement has only made Iran more resolute than ever. It also made Iran more determined than ever to capture Americans. It also potentially increases the bounty Iran has offered to pay its hit squads to Assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Recently it has been reported that a Pakistani businessman, Asif Raza Merchant who had spent two weeks in Iran was involved in a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. Iran is also actively supporting the Harris/Walz ticket. The hacking of President Trump’s campaign is just one of the ways they are seeking to influence the upcoming election.

So why has Iran not yet attacked Israel a second time? There may well be multiple reasons.

The Coalition that was put together prior to Iran attacking on April 18th was successful in preventing a terrible tragedy. Iran could easily overcome this Coalition by firing thousands of missiles, drones and UAV’s and overwhelming the Iron Dome Defenses. They also realize that that could lead to a massive bombardment of not only their nuclear facilities but their oil fields as well. This still would not stop them.

The real reason Iran is hesitant to attack Israel a second time is that the Supreme Leader Ali Khameini and the Mullahs are afraid they can all meet the same fate as Ismail Haniyeh. The targeted assassination of Haniyeh showed that Israel was capable if they wanted to to penetrate the deepest and most clandestine hideouts of the Iranian Regime.

Israel has held back from doing so but this would be the quickest way to bring about regime change. The days of the current Iranian regime are numbered. They have caused enough destruction in the world. The Iranian People deserve better.