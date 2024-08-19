Thousands of anti-Israel protesters marched through Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Sunday.

One group of protesters targeted a delegate party held at Navy Pier, where a protestor rushed onto the stage and grabbed a microphone, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The protester stated, “You are funding a genocide."

A protester who identified herself as Jinan stated ominously, “Welcome to hell week."

Anti-Israel protesters are expected to turn out en masse during the Democratic National Convention this week, with one large protest scheduled for noon today local time. Anti-Israel activists have targeted the Democratic Party over the Biden Administration's support for Israel following the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Many businesses in the area of the expected protests have boarded up in anticipation of violence from the protesters.

Hatem Abudayyeh, executive director of the Arab American Action Network and spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC, said, “The Democratic Party is the target and not Joe Biden as an individual or Kamala Harris as an individual."

“If Kamala Harris loses to Trump, then they have nobody to blame but themselves. This is the Vietnam War of our generation," Abudayyeh added.

Protest organizer Linda Loew said, “We believe that the billions of dollars that continue to flow to the state of Israel and the flow of weapons are having an inordinate and horrific impact, but in particular on women, children and the unborn.”

Monday's protest will be held at Union Park, a ten minute walk from the main venue of the convention.