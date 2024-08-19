Refael Chai is an Israeli bus driver who got international attention as his family fights for his life. Refoel Chai was forced to have his leg amputated due to a rare illness that attacked his body.

The choice to amputate was excruciating, as it forced him to give up his job as a bus driver, leaving him with no source of income.

The amputation succeeded in saving Refael Chai’s life, but his illness has since advanced to a critical stage. Doctors pronounced his case as extremely rare and hard to treat, and bieve that a kidney transplant abroad is currently his only hope. The surgery is complex and costs a staggering $350,000, an amount the family can ill afford.

Tragically, the surgery is on hold until they come up with the full amount, leaving Refael Chai’s life on the line. A time-sensitive campaign is running. Refael Chai wrote in an emotional public letter, “I have a wife and 14 children who desperately need me to live. My life is in the hands of the public, and I’m begging you - please help me access this surgery which could save my life!”

To contribute towards surgery costs and save the life of a father of 14, click here to donate on the campaign page.

