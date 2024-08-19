The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups took responsibility for a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, Israel Hayom reported.

The explosion killed the terrorist, later identified as a 50-year-old resident of Shechem (Nablus) and left an additional person injured.

The Hamas terror group said that the terror attempts will continue so long as the war in Gaza and the assassinations of terrorists continue. Meanwhile, terror attacks have taken place throughout the years since the Second Intifada, and were common even prior to the start of Israel-Hamas war, which broke out following the October 7th massacre.

Meanwhile, the ISA and Israel Police confirmed that the Sunday night explosion was a terror attack, and raised the alert level throughout central Israel.

In the Monday morning statement, the police and ISA wrote, "Last night, since the evening hours, officers from the Tel Aviv District Police, police explosives experts, and forensic experts, together with the ISA worked at the scene of the incident where an explosive device exploded on Lehi Street in Tel Aviv and have been carrying out the investigative actions in coordination with the ISA. Now, after all actions have been carried out, we can say that it was a terror attack using a high-powered explosive device."