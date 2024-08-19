A particular archaeologist, who I had been following on YouTube, surprised me when he went meandering around Israel wrongly in search of the real Mount Sinai.

Nearly every Biblical archaeologist wants a crack at this. They all want to discover the holiest spot on earth, and they then proceed, as many do, toward the tallest mountains.

That would be where the heathens constructed altars to their idols…and never in such a place would G-d give the Torah.

They would know this if they knew the Midrash, which explains that G-d’s choice would be a small mountain to bespeak humility and purity…a place untouched by heathens.

I bring this up in order to mention the longevity of idol worship. In one form or another, it is still with us. Idol worship is part of humanity’s DNA.

The signs of it are to be found throughout our culture, from entertainment to politics, from Washington to Hollywood.

Obama was an idol to Democrats, and think movie STARS whose celebrity reaches to the next level. George Clooney and Tom Cruise can’t go anywhere without being mobbed by adoring fans. Fame draws idol worshipers. It is nature from time immemorial. Bobby Soxers screamed for Frankie, and women fainted for Rudolf Valentino.

To be a Rock Star, for example, is to be someone like Bruce Springsteen, if you like senseless screaming and noise, which apparently many people do.

The former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie would drop everything just to be there for a Bruce Springsteen performance. This is true. This is fact. This is his idol.

This is nuts, but goes to show how some people, many actually, turn mere warblers into divinities.





Though he did no rock, Sinatra was our first real Rock Star, and entirely legit. He was the greatest American entertainer of the 20th Century, patriot, and lover of Israel.

For Rock Star status, he was followed by Tom Jones, and Elvis Presley, and if I started an argument, go, go ahead.

Because now I will argue that when it comes to erecting an idol out of mud and straw, no one does it better than the Democrats.

Here, they say, of a woman who is emptyheaded, ignorant and clueless…she, Kamala Harris shall be your deity.

Never have we seen a make-over done so swiftly. Like magic, the conjuror’s cape has her strong on the border, this border czar VP who did nothing to stop the flow of illegal migrants.

The ads for her tell falsehood after falsehood, as if we are expected to believe that no taxes for tips was her idea, when in fact Trump thought of it first.

Plagiarizing Trump appears to be her modus operandi, from the border, to taxes, and whatever else she can swipe, with the media’s approval.

The media lets her get away with everything. The media weaves its spell to blind the public.

Earlier we wrote, The selling of Kamala Harris, only it keeps getting worse, this con job directed at the American Voter, who is being played for a sucker.

As the Democrat National Convention gets underway in Chicago, no wonder she is ahead in the polls, thanks to the stupidity of the American voter, and to Trump’s languidness.

Is it fatigue? Whatever it is, he needs to get his act together pronto for the sake of America, and for the safety of Israel. Imagine that in the hands of Kamala Harris.

Trump needs to get his message across to the other half of America, and to quit dithering for MAGA crowds. Them, he’s got. So why waste time preaching to the choir?

His crowds are bigger than hers? So what? They were also bigger than Biden’s, for all the good that did.

Show her cackling as people keep paying higher for gas and groceries, and laughing when people keep getting mugged by criminals she let in. She is all about joy.

So the media are selling this time around.

His team needs to hit where it hurts, like her alleged tendencies to serve as a communist. We are seeing none of this exposed, except when he appears on Fox News, which big as it is, is not big enough. He needs to sell voters on his vision of the American Dream, or face Kamala’s version of an American nightmare.

Quickly. There is no time to snooze.

