The Palestinian Authority is accusing Israel of continuing its economic war against it in the form of deductions of tax revenues intended for the PA treasury.

The deduction of tax revenues, which the PA calls an "illegal act," is conducted amid the PA's continued financial support of terrorists' families.

PA official news outlet Wafa reported that the PA works in the international arena to pressure Israel to transfer the revenues that were deducted so it could meet its financial obligations.

According to the PA's finance ministry, from October 7th until July, Israel deducted 2.55 billion shekels as punishment for the PA's refusal to stop funding the Gaza Strip.

The total allowances given to the families of killed and imprisoned terrorists add up to a monthly average of 53.5 million shekels, and this amount is regularly deducted by Israel.

Wafa claims that in addition to withholding the equivalent of the allotments for the Gaza Strip and the terrorists' families, which adds up to 6.03 billion shekels, Israel still refuses to transfer the PA's revenues from the tax collected upon exiting the crossings at the Jordanian border which were collected over the year and add up to more than 900 million shekels, with the total deductions adding up to 6.93 billion shekels.