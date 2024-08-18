In honor of Tu B’Av (the Jewish Day of Love), Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Operation Arnon, posted a story on Sunday to her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who remains in Hamas captivity.

"Every year you would bring me a bouquet of flowers and tell me a nice story about Tu B’Av," Argamani wrote. "How in the past the girls would wear white and go out dancing in the vineyards in Shiloh during the full moon, in order to find a groom."

"Tu B’Av symbolizes beauty and love," she continued and wished him: "Happy Tu B’Av, my love. I wish us many more kisses and days of love together, not apart."

About a month ago, Argamani wrote to Avinatan: "I always promised you that we would conquer the world together, that we would grow old together, that I would be by your side through good and bad. At that moment on October 7, I fought until the last moment so that we could go through everything together, this To this side. Unfortunately, these were the last minutes I saw you and each of us was kidnapped somewhere else."

"I still can't grasp the fact that now I'm here and you, my beloved, are still there, living every day in endless fear. Unlike the thousands of people who were murdered or killed, you can still be saved," she added.

"Like you, there are others who are just waiting for someone to bring them home. Just like I waited the whole time I was there. I promise you that I will do everything I can, to make the voice of the 115 hostages who are still there heard, to bring them all back, now to save all those who are still alive, and to bring those who are no longer alive to burial in their home. We must not forget that time is running out. We must bring them home before it is too late,” she concluded.