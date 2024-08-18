Following intelligence indicating terror activities and launches toward Israeli territory from the humanitarian area, forces from the 98th Division expanded their operations over the past day accompanied by air support which destroyed dozens of terror infrastructure sites and eliminated terror cells.

The 7th Brigade combat team expanded its activities to the outskirts of Dir El-Balah after eliminating dozens of terrorists and destroying a tunnel complex in Khan Yunis.

The Paratroopers Brigade combat team has expanded its activities into western Khan Yunis and the Hamid neighborhood as it examines and locates additional tunnels.