A soldier from the 202 Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, was severely injured on Sunday after being hit by a rocket-propelled grenade during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Major (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34 from Rosh Ha'ayin, a company commander of a logistical support unit from the 8119th Battalion in the Logistics Corps, and Major Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, 34 from Adam, a heavy vehicle driver in the same unit, fell in battle in central Gaza.

At the same time, IDF troops continue operational activity in the areas of Khan Yunis and Dir El-Balah.

The IAF struck targets in the area from which the launches were fired toward Nirim (Friday) and destroyed loaded launchers in the area of Khan Yunis.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists and located a large amount of weapons, including grenades, Kalashnikovs, and explosives.

IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operational activity in Rafah below and above ground. Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists.

The troops eliminated armed terrorists, struck terror infrastructure, and located weapons, including machine guns, Kalashnikovs, grenades, military equipment, and more.