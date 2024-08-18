The government confirmed on Sunday that Minister of Transportation Miri Regev will head the organization of the national ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas massacre on October 7th.

The national event to commemorate the massacre on the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack will take place only this year on the Gregorian date, which has been engraved in public consciousness in Israel and around the world as the day of the heinous massacre.

In addition to the memorial event on October 7th, a national memorial ceremony will be held every year on the Hebrew date. This year, the ceremony will take place on October 27, 25th of Tishrei.

Regev announced: "I accepted the appointment to lead the national ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Hamas massacre on October 7th with great responsibility and a deep sense of mission. On this day, Hamas terrorists invaded our country and committed crimes against humanity, against our people. Since then, we have been fighting a just war, to protect our home and our future."

She added: "Just as I led the Independence Day ceremony in the midst of the war with all the required sensitivity, so I intend to lead the ceremony on October 7th. We are in a difficult, painful and complex reality, where 115 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza, many are still evacuated from their homes and the war is still in progress. Yes, we will hold the ceremony with great sensitivity and responsibility, and will convey memory, heroism and hope."