Firefighters and volunteers from the Shomron regional station have been fighting since Sunday noon to put out on a fire that broke out near Shavei Shomron in mid-Samaria.

Commander Avi Ben Saadon, of the Shomron regional station, said that "the fire broke out near the Shavei Shomron intersection.

When the teams arrived at the scene, they reported that the fire was moving on three fronts because of the winds."

He noted that nearby industrial buildings are in immediate danger from the fire. Because of the fire's direction, firefighting planes from the "Elad" squadron were launched to assist in putting out the fire.