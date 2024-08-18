A woman in her 40s who was injured earlier this morning by a truck on Route 6 near the Nahshonim interchange was pronounced dead today at the Beilinson Hospital.

The woman, a resident of Ma'ale Adumim, stopped on the shoulder of the road because she felt unwell and got out of the vehicle. She was critically injured by a truck and, as mentioned, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four of her children, who were in the vehicle, were slightly injured. They were evacuated to receive medical treatment at Schneider Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Police traffic investigators arrived at the scene of the accident and detained the truck driver, a resident of the Beit She'an area in his 60s, for investigation.

MDA emergency medical technician Moshe Indig reported: "This was a very severeaccident. We were told that the woman was standing near the vehicle and a truck hit her and the vehicle. She was unconscious with no pulse or breathing and suffered multiple injuries. We immediately provided her with medical treatment including CPR, ventilation, and medication, and transported her to the hospital in MDA’s intensive care unit in critical condition. Meanwhile, other MDA teams provided medical treatment to 4 additional victims from the vehicle, and subsequently, we evacuated them in mild condition to hospital care."