The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) has released its latest Israeli Society Index, which reveals a complex and evolving landscape of Jewish identity among secular Israeli Jews. The August 2024 report underscores a significant strengthening of attachment to Jewish values and traditions among secular Israelis, even as they express growing discontent with the haredi community and religious subgroups.

The findings indicate that a large majority of secular Israeli Jews, who comprise 45% of the Israeli Jewish population, are reaffirming their Jewish identity in the face of recent events, particularly the Israel-Hamas war. When asked to rate their sense of Jewishness on a scale from 1 to 10, the average response was a striking 8.5, reflecting a deep and resilient connection to their heritage. This strong sense of identity is further emphasized by the fact that approximately 80% of secular Israeli Jews consider it important that their children remain Jewish—a figure that has remained consistent since 2018. It is worth noting that a quarter of “secular-traditional” Israelis feel that these events have actually brought them closer to Judaism.

The report also highlights a significant increase in the percentage of secular Israeli Jews who now view serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as an essential component of being a “good Jew.” Additionally, there has been a rise in the belief that parents should teach their children the importance of living in Israel as a key element of Jewish identity. These trends suggest that secular Israelis are increasingly integrating national missions and symbols into their understanding of Jewishness.

However, this heightened attachment to Jewish identity has not translated into closer ties with all religious subgroups. The report reveals a growing divide between secular Israelis and the haredi community. Nearly half of all secular Israeli Jews, and two-thirds of those who identify as totally secular, report feeling further distanced from haredi Israelis following the traumatic events of October 7 and its aftermath.

The report’s findings also illustrate the polarized effects of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Jewish identity. While many secular Israelis have sought to strengthen their ties to Jewish tradition, a significant portion of the population has simultaneously moved away from religious practices and the haredi community. The data shows that one-third of all secular Israeli Jews feel that the events of October 7 have distanced them from Arab Israelis, while another third report feeling distanced from religious Israeli Jews as well. This growing divide is particularly pronounced among the totally secular, who are more likely to report a sense of alienation from these groups.

The August Israeli Society Index survey also delves into the broader social implications of the ongoing conflict. It notes that while there has been a general aspiration toward national unity and cohesion in the face of external threats, internal social tensions have been amplified. Secular Israelis, many of whom politically align with the center-left and oppose the current government, find themselves in a challenging position. They are deeply committed to supporting the state during wartime but are increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as the politicization of religion by the haredi community and the government.

These findings are consistent with previous research conducted by JPPI and other organizations. For example, a recent survey by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics found similar trends, with 24% of secular Jews reporting that the events of October 7 and the subsequent war had distanced them from Judaism, while a larger percentage of secular-traditional and religious Jews felt that these events had brought them closer to their faith.

JPPI President, Professor Yedidia Stern offered insights into these complex dynamics, stating, “The findings indicate a complex trend among the secular public in Israel. During times of war, which are turbulent and stirring, people sharpen their perceptions: many secular individuals seek meaning and significance in what is happening to us as a nation and as individuals. Many of them find this in their strengthened Jewish identity and in their deepening connection to the State of Israel. However, times of war also amplify the challenges of living together with those who do not share the burden of war—namely, the ultra-Orthodox. This is a period of challenges and opportunities to strengthen social cohesion in Israel. The challenge before us is to preserve the strengthened sense of identity while bridging the gaps that have emerged with other groups in society.”