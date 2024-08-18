With soldiers engaged in intense military action under the current tense climate, increased support was reported as vital. Recent efforts to help soldiers have created a noticeable difference, with grateful soldiers describing a marked differences in their day.

A significant challenge is the intense August heat that soldiers are battling under. It sparked a widely-followed campaign to send shipments of air-conditioning units for IDF, with a recent surge in requests from soldiers. One soldier described the heat as their biggest challenge right now, stating “The sun is absolutely merciless. The heat drains us so easily.”

Click here to donate

Public support for soldiers is vital now, as young men and women face Israel’s greatest enemy. “We need all the support we can get right now.” Shomrei Yisroel Organizers who spearheaded the campaign for soldiers shared a recent update. Currently, they have 100 air-conditioning units but are missing the generators needed to power them. The entire organization runs on public donations, and sponsors are needed for 100 generators, at $720 each.

With tension and temperatures skyrocketing in Israel, readers can support the soldiers by sponsoring a generator here.

DONATE HERE TO SPONSOR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS