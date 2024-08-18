A US official warned that Iran would face "cataclysmic" consequences and derail momentum toward a Gaza truce if it strikes Israel in response to the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, AFP reported.

The United States "would encourage the Iranians -- and I know many are -- not to move down that road, because the consequences could be quite cataclysmic, particularly for Iran," a senior US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.

The comments were made on Friday, after President Joe Biden said that a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal were closer than ever.

In that statement, Biden said that “with the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now in sight, no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process.”

"It was Hamas, a proxy of Iran, that started this war on October 7, and it would be ironic if Iran was to do something to basically derail what we think is the best opportunity at a very comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal that we have had in many months," the US official said later.

For more than two weeks, the region has anxiously awaited Iranian-led retaliation for the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political branch, and Fuad Shukr, a top commander in Hezbollah.

Israel claimed responsibility for the elimination of Shukr but has not commented on the elimination of Haniyeh.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN that US intelligence indicates that Iran has not backed down from its threat to attack Israel.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Kirby added.

Earlier in the week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters that an attack by Iran on Israel is "certainly possible" this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously so more resources are being maneuvered to the region.

On Friday, US, Iranian and Israeli officials told The New York Times that Iran is expected to delay planned reprisals against Israel to allow mediators time to make a high-stakes push for a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza.

Israeli intelligence has assessed that both Iran and Hezbollah have lowered the level of alertness in their rocket and missile units, five Israeli officials told the newspaper.