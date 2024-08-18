Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish.

”They turned him down because he’s Jewish,” Trump said during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

On the antisemitism in the US, Trump said, "There has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust."

"If you happen to be Jewish in America, there has never been anything like it," he added.

Trump spoke out against Jewish people who vote for Democrats, saying, “Any Jewish person that votes for [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined.”