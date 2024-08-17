IDF reservist Sergeant Major Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, 34, fell in battle in central Gaza on Saturday.

Ben Shoam joined the reserve forces mobilizing on October 7, 2023, and served for many long months.

According to the IDF, Ben Shoam served as a heavy vehicle driver in a logistical support unit from the 8119th Battalion in the Logistics Corps. On Saturday, he was killed together with his company commander during a military operation.

Ben Shoam, 34, was a resident of the town of Adam in the Binyamin Region. He is survived by his wife Natali and a nine-month-old infant girl.

For the past five years, Ben Shoam worked with the Mate Binyamin Development Company as a driver, and was one of the company's most dedicated employees. He transported special education children with care and respect, and was loved to the point of being invited to their birthday parties.