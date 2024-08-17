Following the sirens that sounded Saturday morning in the area of Ayelet HaShahar in northern Israel, approximately 55 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the projectiles fired into Israel, multiple fires were ignited in the area and Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish them.

Earlier on Saturday, an IDF soldier was severely injured and another soldier was lightly injured this morning as a result of a projectile that crossed from Lebanon and fell in the area of Misgav Am.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families have been notified.