Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke on Friday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

In a statement after the conversation, Gallant said he and Austin spoke “about the powerful reflection of US solidarity with Israel at the time.”

“Actions speak for themselves - from the unprecedented deployment of US capabilities and forces to the region, to the approval of force build-up projects, and the provision of critical munition to Israel. We stand strong together, and our enemies have to think twice before making any move,” Gallant said.

He added that he also “raised the ongoing discussions for the achievement of an agreement for the release of hostages. The achievement of this agreement is an urgent, moral imperative.”

The Pentagon said in a readout following the call that “Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant discussed regional instability and the growing risk of escalation from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran-backed terrorist groups across the Middle East.”

“Secretary Austin informed the Minister that the United States continues to monitor attack planning from Iran and its proxies and is well-postured across the region to defend Israel and protect US personnel and facilities.”

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed progress towards securing a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including eight Americans, held captive by Hamas in Gaza,” said the Pentagon.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN that US intelligence indicates that Iran has not backed down from its threat to attack Israel.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Kirby added.

Earlier this week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters that an attack by Iran on Israel is "certainly possible" this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously so more resources are being maneuvered to the region.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Tehran will attack Israel in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

On Tuesday, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

According to the three officials, only a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent or delay the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago.

As part of the steps to help defend Israel against an Iranian attack, Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as well as the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

