We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Vaetchanan
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Va'etchanan, Moshe Rabeinu describes how he prayed to G-d to allow him to enter the west side of the Jordan River.
Question
Why was it so important for Moshe Rabeinu to enter the west side of the Jordan River?
Answer
There are two sanctities; the sanctity of the Shechina and that of mitzvot; the Shechina is limited to western Eretz Yisrael, while the latter,mitzvot, applies on both sides of the Jordan.
