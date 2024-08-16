In Bangladesh, which is 91 percent Muslim, Islamic extremists are attacking Hindus in numerous districts of the country after the riots and the coup that forced the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, to flee, supported by the Hindus.

With numerous Hindus killed, the religious violence in Bangladesh should be yet another warning to Western attention. Hindus are fleeing the country.

Numerous videos are circulating on social media showing families tortured, humiliated, villages burned, under the enthusiastic cry of "Allahu akbar". Absolutely frightening, the images inevitably bring to mind the atrocities committed in Israel on October 7th.

But Western sensibility is selective.

The French essayist Guillaume Bigot is outraged by a massacre committed by Islamists "in the embarrassed indifference of a small multicultural Euro-globalist elite".

Because on the left there is total radio silence. It seems like they've all gone on holiday deep inside a cave. They didn't bother to tweet the slightest word about the atrocities committed in Bangladesh. Same embarrassment from the mainstream media.

The same silence on the massacres of Christians in Africa. In the latest massacre of Christians (50 dead) they filled the wells with the bodies of the murdered faithful.

How to explain the silence? Will the newspaper editorial offices be deserted during the summer? So what? Are there protests in European cities? Are there any UN condemnations? Nobody cares. No Jews to blame?? No news?

It is estimated that in Mauritania 20 percent of the population is held as slaves. The victims are of the Haratin ethnic group, black Mauritanians, while the executioners are Berbers and Arabs. And so no one cares about it in the West.

If you want some news or videos from Bangladesh you have to go to Elon Musk's Twitter/X, which however the European Union threatens to close and sanction. It's not good to show the truth.

A dozen Bangladeshi bloggers were killed in cold blood by Islamists for the "crime" of "secularism". Has anyone in the West protested?

A few weeks ago, for an entire day, the Pakistani flag with the crescent moon flew over Westminster Abbey in London to celebrate "Resolution Day", a national holiday in Pakistan.

The West does not understand or pretends not to understand that many who arrive in Europe as illegal migrants, claiming to be fleeing danger and demanding respect for their rights, have no interest in multiculturalism or inclusiveness or diversity.

The slogan “all eyes on Gaza” therefore seems to be quite accurate. All eyes are where the woke establishment orders them to look. No eyes are on countries like Pakistan, Nigeria or Bangladesh, at least until a large-scale massacre erupts.

In New York there was a vigil for the Hamas leader killed in Tehran, Ismail Haniyeh. Now the West is on vigil for assassins.

But don't worry: isn't Europe funding the development of "gender-sensitive villages in Bangladesh"? Religious harmony passes through our neutral pronouns.

