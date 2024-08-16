Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the completion of a second humanitarian operation for the evacuation of Gazan patients.

“The State of Israel successfully facilitated a second humanitarian operation for the evacuation of Gazan patients, many of which are children. Under U.S. leadership, the operation conducted together with COGAT and the IDF evacuated children and patients requiring medical care to Jordan, following a similar humanitarian mission conducted several weeks ago. This is part of Israel’s wider humanitarian policy, while we continue to defend ourselves against threats on seven different fronts," Gallant said.

"The State of Israel is fighting a war against the Hamas terrorist organization, not against the people of Gaza. Any comments that indicate otherwise, do not reflect the policy of the State of Israel and the defense establishment within it," he said.

Gallant stated that "The IDF is committed to achieving the goals of this war - the destruction of Hamas as a governing and military authority in Gaza, and ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. In achieving these goals, the IDF implements the government’s policy of mitigating harm to civilians in accordance with the requirements of international law. This policy also includes facilitating the entry of essential humanitarian aid."

"And while the international community focuses on humanitarian issues – I remind everyone that holding hostages is a war crime. 115 hostages held in Gaza is a blatant international, humanitarian crisis. We are committed to bringing them home,” Gallant concluded.