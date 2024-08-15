Major General (res.) Nitzan Alon, the lead IDF negotiator at the ceasefire summit in Doha, handed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a document describing the conditions the hostages still alive in Gaza are experiencing, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the longer the hostages remain imprisoned in Gaza, the greater the threat to their lives grows, and Alon therefore advised the Prime Minister to allow the Israeli negotiators to show greater flexibility in order to bring them home as quickly as possible.

“There has been an ongoing worsening of the conditions in which the hostages are held as regards their: isolation, sanitation and medicines, especially as regards the harsh conditions underground," the document states. “The more that time passes, the greater the threat to the hostages’ lives."

“In light of this, the place for flexibility should be found in the framework of the negotiations.”

The document also reportedly identifies those hostages who have been killed and whether they were murdered by Hamas and their bodies abducted and those who who inadvertantly killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the report, stating, "Nitzan Alon has not submitted any document to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the negotiating team a mandate that had been agreed upon in accordance with all of the security establishment heads and the negotiating team."

Hamas and other terrorists abducted about 250 people from southern Israel during the October 7 massacre. 115 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza more than 10 months later, dozens of whom are no longer alive.

This week, Hamas claimed that one of its guards murdered a male hostage in anger after he learned that his children had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. However, the terrorist organization has provided no evidence of this. Today, Hamas published a photograph of a deceased hostage, which was determined to be a picture of Ofir Sarfati, whose body was located and returned to Israel in November.