Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah refused to meet with Head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate General Hussam Louka who was sent to Beirut under direct orders from President Bashar al-Assad.

Reports in Lebanon claimed that Nasrallah refused to meet the Syrian official to not expose his location amid tensions with Israel.

According to Israel's Channel 12, there have been tensions of late between Hezbollah and the Syrian government since Syria has reduced attacks on Israel after being pushed to do so by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In past addresses, Nasrallah has said that he understands Syria's constraints but Hezbollah would like to see Assad allow a free hand to Iranian elements.

According to various reports, the UAE has been working to formulate a deal between Jerusalem and Damascus according to which the Russian forces in southern Syria would increase the number of installations along the border while Israel would refrain from operating in the country.