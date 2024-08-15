Rachel Sarfati, the mother of Ofir whose body appeared in a photo published on Thursday by the Hamas terror organization, asked to send a message to the Israeli negotiation team which traveled to Qatar for continued talks.

"After ten and a half months of difficult and painful war, Hamas decided to publish a picture of Ofir," Sarfati opened.

She added: "I choose not to look at the picture that Hamas published and to remember Ofir as he was: the perfect man, handsome, smiley, happy, and not like Hamas chose with the disgusting psychological warfare that they did today."

Her message is: "What's important today is that the deal that is coming together comes to fruition and succeeds. 115 hostages must come home - the living to rehabilitation and the dead to proper Jewish burial."

"What is important is that the team succeeds and does everything to succeed and to come home with a deal. Since everyone must come home, everyone including everyone. Now," she concluded.

The IDF Spokesperson commented on the photo and noted that it shows a hostage who was murdered and whose body was recovered in a joint IDF and ISA operation in November.

Sarfati celebrated his birthday together with his partner Shoval and his close friends at the Nova Festival. The celebration was brutally cut short and Ofir was abducted by Hamas terrorists. Ofir's body was recovered in November and was buried in Israel.