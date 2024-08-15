The ISA (Shin Bet) and the Southern District Police uncovered a group of Negev residents who planned to carry out a terror attack in Israel.

In a joint ISA and Israel Police operation in July, several suspects were arrested, including three residents of the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva in the Negev Desert: Wadiy'a A'ta, A'si (Massa'b) Abu A'sa, and Mu'awiyah Abu A'sa.

The investigation found that Wadiy'a A'ta attempted to lead a terror attack in Israel and worked to enlist additional operatives to advance his plan after he was exposed to Islamic State (ISIS) and Taliban materials on the internet.

During the investigation, it was found that A'si Abu A'sa and Mu'awiyah Abu A'sa agreed to A'ta's offer to carry out an act of Jihadi terror in Israel and to acquire weapons to do so. However, the attack was foiled by the ISA and Israel Police before they managed to take steps to advance their plan.

On Thursday, upon the conclusion of the investigation, the Southern District Prosecution submitted a severe indictment against them to the Be'er Sheva District Court.

"The ISA and Police see the involvement of Israeli citizens in acts of terror severely and will continue to act to stop and bring to justice those involved in terrorism who wish to harm the citizens and residents of Israel," the police and ISA stated.