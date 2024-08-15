During a visit to Rafah, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met Cpt. (Res.) Rabbi Itzik Amitai, a combat medic, teacher at the Elon Moreh Hesder Yeshiva, and rabbi in the combat department of the IDF Rabbinate.

Rabbi Amitai told the Chief of Staff that he has been serving in the Gaza Strip as a medic for the past three months already. "I'm young, only 68," he answered when Halevi asked his age.

Later in their conversation, the Chief of Staff asked Rabbi Amitai about his family, and he answered: "My oldest grandson is in the middle of exams to join Shayetet 13 (the elite Naval unit)." He added that in his immediate family, there are "seven combat soldiers inside (the Gaza Strip).

Halevi asked: "Where are you from?" The rabbi answered: "I'm from here, Gush Katif. Today I reside in the Jordan Valley, in Ma'aleh Efraim. For 14 years I lived in Atzmona, and for 11 I lived in Morag."