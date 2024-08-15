IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi met the new recruits of the Paratroopers Brigade on Thursday at the recruitment center in Tel Hashomer.

"The Paratroopers Brigade is fighting in the Gaza Strip to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization, this means killing its commanders, harming and killing as many of its operatives as possible, and destroying Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Halevi told the recruits.

"After what happened on October 7th, we are not willing for Hamas to have this presence and this capability in the Gaza Strip, and we are very, very determined thanks to the fact that we have new recruits, very moral, very strong, very determined - we will know how to persevere," he added.

"Everyone grew up in a different place, everyone comes from a different home, and that's good, and we embrace everything in the IDF, truly with great joy. When will this force become much better? When different people see one mission and know how to work together for the same mission," the Chief of Staff concluded.