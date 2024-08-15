During the fast of Tisha B'Av, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition for children with special needs in Modi’in Ilit.

The exhibition was organized in coordination with the Notnim (lit. "giiving") organization that supports special needs children and their families.

The IDU stated: “We are proud of the volunteers who, on Tisha B'Av, embarked on a journey of baseless love. They have gladdened those with special needs and given their parents a chance to rest during the fast.”