National Unity Party Chairman MK Benny Gantz must reimburse approximately 70 thousand shekel in trip expenses to the state after traveling for diplomatic meetings when he served as a minister without the Prime Minister's approval.

Gantz flew for meetings in the US and UK for ten days in March. A disagreement on the matter arose between Gantz and Netanyahu and the latter did not approve the trip.

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "Former Minister Gantz did not receive authorization to travel to the US, as is required by the guidelines. Before his trip, it was made clear to Gantz and his office that it was a personal trip, and the Prime Minister's Office would not cover the costs. Now Gantz is asked to return the funds used on the trip to the state treasury."

The National Unity Party Chairman's office responded: "This was a diplomatic trip of top importance which was held when Gantz served as a minister in the War Cabinet, during which he met with senior members of the American administration including the Vice President, Defense Secretary, and members of Congress, as well as the British Prime Minister and his Foreign Secretary, all this to ensure that the most sensitive security interests were upheld. We suggest that the Prime Minister and his people work to bring our hostages and the residents of the north home, at least with the same determination and obsession that he pursues the return of Gantz's trip expenses."